Kenya Confirms 442 New Covid-19 Cases, 4 More Deaths

The number of the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the country rose to 40,620 on Friday after 442 more cases were confirmed from 5,327 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

Speaking during the daily Covid-19 briefing in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman said of the new cases 419 are Kenyans while 23 are foreigners.

In terms of age, the youngest is a three-year-old infant while the oldest is 86 years old.

Aman said four more patients have succumbed to the disease. The number of fatalities now stands at 755.

At the same time, the country recorded 166 more Covid-19 recoveries raising the total to 30,876.

Of the new recoveries, 26 patients were in various hospitals across the county and 140 under home care.

In terms of distribution of the new cases in the counties, Nakuru County took the lead with 94 cases.

Other counties with new cases include; Nairobi with 80 cases, Mombasa 47, Embu 20, Kisumu 20, Meru 15, Garissa 12, Kajiado 11, Kericho 10, Kwale 2 and Bungoma 1.

Aman acknowledged concerns over the rising positivity rate amid plans to reopen schools next week saying the government will do everything to keep the learners safe.

So far, Kenya has managed to test 580,039 samples.

