Kenya Confirms 22 More Cases of Covid-19

The government of Kenya has confirmed 22 more cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) infections in the country.

This comes after 300 tests were done in one day on people who had been quarantined by the government.

This brings the total number of infections to 81, the highest in the East African region.

“Over the last 24 hours we have tested over 300 Kenyans, out of those 22 have tested positive for covid-19 (13-males, 9-females). 21 out of the 22 cases are people who are currently in quarantine,” said CS Kagwe.

Read: Uhuru Commends Kenya’s “Patient Zero” Brenda For Rushing To KNH After Developing Covid-19 Symptoms

Kagwe urged Kenyans to take the Covid-19 situation seriously.

“Over the last 24 hours, 810 Italians have passed away. What this tells us is this virus doesn’t know boundaries, we are affected in the same way,” he said.

There have been three full recoveries – patient number one (Brenda), three (Brian) and patient number eight, who has not come out publicly.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu