Kenya Confirms 20 Deaths, 489 Covid-19 Infections in 24 Hours

Kenya has announced 489 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 4,426 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 161,393.

The country’s positivity rate is now at 11%.

Of the new cases, 449 Kenyans and 40 foreigners aged between four months and 102 years old.

Sadly, 20 patients have ideally succumbed to the virus bringing the country’s cumulative fatalities to 2,825.

Also, 52 patients recovered from the virus, 303 from health facilities across the country and 249 from the home-based care program.

Currently, 164 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities while 6, 603 were in the home-based care program.

153 patients were in the ICU, 28 of whom were on ventilator support, 99 on supplemental oxygen and another 26 under observation.

Another 119 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen out of whom 111 were in the general wards and eight in the high dependency unit.

