Kenya Confirms 1,851 New Covid-19 Cases, 19 Deaths

Kenya has announced 1,851 covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This was from a sample size of 9,676. The country’s caseload is now at 136,893.

The positivity rate is now at 19.1% as cumulative tests so far conducted stand at 1,504,453.

363 patients have ideally recovered from Covid-19, 215 from the Home-Based & Isolation Care & 148 from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 93,430.

Sadly, 19 deaths have been reported bringing the country’s Cumulative fatalities to 2,186.

1,597 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide. 4,943 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

185 patients are in the ICU, 43 of whom are on ventilatory support & 106 on supplemental oxygen. 36 patients are on observation.

246 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 234 of them in the general wards and 12 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 796, Kiambu 151, Mombasa 106, Uasin Gishu 83, Nakuru 79, Machakos 52, Nyandarua 44, Kisumu 38, Kilifi 37, Kitui 36, Meru 35, Kericho 34, Kajiado 33, Bungoma 32, Trans Nzoia 25, , Embu 22, Kakamega 19, Murang’a 17, Kirinyaga 14, Mandera 14,Kirinyaga 14, Mandera 14, Makueni 13, West Pokot 11, Siaya 11, Nandi 10, Busia 9, Laikipia 7, Isiolo 6, Kisii 6, Bomet 6, Kwale 5, Baringo 4, Migori 4,Taita Taveta 4, Garissa 3, Turkana 3, Nyeri 3, Marsabit 2, Samburu 1, Tharaka Nithi 1, Narok 1 and Elgeyo Marakwet 1.

