Kenya Confirms 178 New Cases Of Coronavirus, Total Jumps To 5,384

Kenya has in the last 24 hours confirmed 178 new cases of COVID-19.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 briefing at Afya House, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi said that this was after testing a 3,918 sample size.

The new infections have pushed Kenya’s virus load to 5,384.

Of the new cases, 123 are males while 55 are females aged between the ages of 1 and 76.

On a positive note, 34 more patients have recovered from the novel COVID-19. Total number of recoveries has shot to 1,857.

On the other hand, 2 other patients have died. Total fatalities currently stand at 132.

The cases were recorded in the counties as follows: Nairobi (100), Kajiado (21), Migori (17), Kiambu (16), Busia (8), Mombasa (7), Machakos (4), Nakuru (2), Uasin Gishu, Taita Taveta and Kericho each had 1 case.

The CAS warned that parts of Nairobi are virus hotspots and are being monitored.

“Kwangware, Kilimani and Westlands still remain a hotspot and we will continue watching how the virus progresses in those regions. Mombasa too has been put on high alert. This means that you are at a high risk of contracting the virus if you are in Mombasa and Nairobi,” Mwangangi said.

Also present was ICT CS Joe Mucheru who thanked Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) management for allowing them to set up call centres at the referral hospital.

“During this difficult time for many, the health care call centre project will serve across all the health care centres in Kenya. It is our intention to expand these call centres and have Kenya seek help at any time,” CS Mucheru said.

