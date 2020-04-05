Kenya Confirms 16 New Cases Of COVID-19, Tally Stands At 142

The number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kenya has risen to 142 after 16 more people tested positive.

In a statement on Sunday, Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi said out the cases 15 are Kenyan citizens and a Nigerian national.

“out of this number 11 have a history of travel while 5 are locally transmitted, ” she said.

“Nine are from the quarantine facilities while seven are from contact tracing.”

The patients have been moved into isolation in various health facilities and contact tracing is ongoing.

In terms of gender, the CAS said, nine are males and seven female.

“The distribution of these people according to Counties is Nairobi (12), Mombasa (3) and Kilifi (1). Their ages range from 22 to 66 years.”

In the last 24 hours, Dr Mwangangi said, the government has tested a total of 530 samples.

So far, Kenya has confirmed four (4) COVID-19 recoveries and four (4) fatalities.

Dr Mwangangi said those who die from the virus will be buried in 24 hours.

The burials will be restricted to less than 15 close family members.

She added that all persons visiting open spaces such as supermarkets, markets and using Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) should at all time wear face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Dr Mwangangi warned private hospitals overcharging Personal Protective Equipment.

“The Medical Council has taken up this issue,” she said.

At the same time, Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia announced that the ban on international passenger flights has been extended for 30 more days.

The ban exempts cargo flights and planes coming into the country to evacuate foreign nationals in the country.

Visits to prison facilities shall also remain suspended for another 30 days.

The CS warned matatu operators who flout guidelines issued by the ministry of health including hygiene and capacity limits will have their licences suspended and vehicles impounded.

“The offenders will be charged in a court of law in line with the Public Health Act for deliberately spreading the virus. The Boda Boda operators who continue to flout directives issued will have their motorbikes impounded and will face the full force of the law, ” said Macharia.

