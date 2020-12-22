Kenya Confirms 154 New Covid-19 Cases In Last 24 Hours

154 more people have tested positive for Covid-19, from 3,262 samples tested in the last 24 hours, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced on Tuesday.

The number of cases confirmed in the country now stands at 94,768.

“It, therefore, means that Kenya has now surpassed over the 1 million mark in terms of testing. We have now tested 1,014,287 people since the first case was reported in March,” Kagwe said in a press briefing.

From the new cases, 141 are Kenyans and 13 are foreigners.

In terms of distribution of the cases in counties, Nairobi leads with 50 cases, followed by Kilifi with 20, Kiambu 15, Marsabit 10 and Busia nine cases.

At the same time, three more patients have succumbed to the disease raising the number of fatalities to 1,647.

“I would like to point out that as we had for the Christmas holidays, it is so important for us to ensure that we protect ourselves to keep the measures that we have given and to try and save people as well as, tell them, not just for the rules yourselves but ask them to follow the rules,” the CS said.

On a positive note, 162 more patients have also recovered from the respiratory disease, 133 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 29 have been discharged from various health facilities.

The number of recoveries recorded in the country now stands at 76,222.

Currently, there are 835 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 3,740 on Home Based Isolation and Care.

43 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 22 on ventilatory support and 22 are on supplemental oxygen.

Another 27 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom 23 are in the general wards. Four are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Kagwe appealed to striking healthcare workers to resume duty to allow for negotiations with the government and counties on terms of service.

