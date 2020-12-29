Kenya Confirms 147 New Covid-19 Cases

147 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 from 3,043 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday.

The number of confirmed positive cases in the country now stands at 96,139. The total number of tests conducted so far stands at 1,038,352.

In a statement to newsrooms, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said of the new cases 137 are Kenyans while 10 are foreigners.

In terms of gender, 115 are males and 32 are females. Age-wise, the youngest is a one-year-old baby while the oldest is aged 92.

One more patient has succumbed to the disease raising the number of fatalities to 1,665.

On a positive note, 138 more patients have recovered from the respiratory disease, 126 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 12 have been discharged from various health facilities.

The number of recoveries recorded in the country now stands at 77,659.

CS Kagwe said currently there are 670 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 3,368 on Home Based Isolation and Care.

31 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 17 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 12 on supplemental oxygen. Two are on observation.

Another 17 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of whom 15 are in the general wards.

Two are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

New cases

The new cases are distributed in counties as follows: Nairobi (47), Mombasa (27), Makueni (14), Nakuru (12), Murang’a (12), Busia (10), Kiambu (5), Kirinyaga (3), Kisii (3), Kilifi (2), Kajiado (2), Kisumu (2), Kwale (2), Garissa (2), Nyandarua (1), Machakos (1), Turkana (1) and Uasin Gishu (1).

