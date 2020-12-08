Kenya Confirms 14 More COVID-19 Deaths, 521 Cases

Kenya has recorded 521 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The country’s caseload is now at 89,100. This was after 4,721 samples were tested.

Of the new cases, 315 are males while 206 are females and the youngest is a three-year-old child and the oldest is 90.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 briefings, Health CAS DR Mercy Mwangangi further announced 14 deaths bringing the fatalities tally to 1,545.

On a better note, 425 patients have recovered from the virus bringing the total number of recoveries’ to 69,839. 330 were from the home-based care program while 95 were discharged from various health facilities across the country.

Currently, there are 1,102 patients admitted to various hospitals across the country. Another, 8,016 patients are on the home-based care programme.

Additionally, a total of 71 patients are in ICU, out of which 31 are on ventilatory support. 66 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of which 58 are in general wards and eight in the HDU.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 191, Kilifi 93, Kiambu 32, Busia 28, Nakuru 19, Nyeri and Kajiado 14 cases each, Bungoma 13, Kericho 9, Uasin Gishu 22, Mombasa 17, Kisumu 6, Nandi 3, Kirinyaga and Tana River both had 11 cases, Trans Nzoia 6, Makueni 5, Embu 5, Laikipia and Kitui 4, Siaya, Murang’a, Kakamega and Isiolo counties have two cases.

