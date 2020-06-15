Kenya Confirms 133 COVID-19 Positive Cases, Total Rises To 3,727

Coronavirus cases continue to surge as Kenya tests 118, 701 tests.

In the last 24 hours, 133 more infections have been confirmed after testing a 3,365 sample size.

The toll now jumps to 3,727, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 briefing in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua County, the CS also noted that some 33 patients have been discharged. Recovered cases have as a result shot to 1,286.

COVID-19 related deaths are currently at 104 after another patient succumbed.

CS Kagwe noted that all the 600 samples tested from Nyandarua tested negative for the virus.

“According to our statistics having conducted 600 samples from Nyandarua County and none has tested positive; however this does not mean that the people of Nyandarua are immune from contracting the virus,” he said.

“I want to appeal to the people of Nyandarua to maintain this status. What happens elsewhere is that when you get one case, and then another, it grows exponentially and soon you start to hear the kind of numbers you’re hearing in Nairobi and elsewhere.”

He also urged area residents to utilize the Nyumba Kumi governance structure to monitor those coming in and out of their villages. This, he said, was the easiest way to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“Utilize the “Nyumba Kumi” governance structure to ensure that there are no strangers coming to your homes and villages because this is the main way that the virus is transmitted,” he continued.

Further, the former Nyeri senator said, the government is working towards ensuring every county has a 300 bed isolation centre.

He also assured Kenyans that discharged patients are cannot transmit the virus.

“By the time someone is allowed to go home, that person will not be able to transmit the coronavirus,” he added.

Nyandarua is among the 9 counties that are yet to report a coronavirus positive case.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu