Kenya Confirms 121 New COVID-19 Infections, Toll Shoots To 3,215

Coronavirus cases in Kenya have jumped to 3,215 after 121 more people tested positive for the respiratory disease.

This was after testing a 3,291 sample size in the last 24 hours.

In a statement, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said that 44 more patients have been discharged raising the number of recoveries to 1,092.

On the other hand, 3 more people have died pushing number of fatalities to 92.

CS Kagwe noted that Kenya has carried out a total of 106,247 tests so far.

Of the new cases, 92 are males and 29 females. In terms of age, the youngest newly detected case of coronavirus was a four month old baby with the oldest being 86 years.

115 of the cases are Kenyan nationals while 6 were foreigners.

The new infections are spread out as follows; Nairobi (49), Busia (37), Mombasa (20), Kajiado (5), Migori (4), Kiambu (2), Kilifi (2), Muranga and Nyeri recorded one case each.

Nairobi cases were reported in the following sub-counties; Kibra (18), Westlands (9), Kamukunji (4), Ruaraka (4) Dagoretti North (3), Embakasi Central, Embakasi West (2), Langata (2) while Kasarani, Roysambu, Starehe and Makadara had (1) case each.

In Mombasa they were in the following areas; Likoni (7), Mvita (5), Kisauni (3), Jomvu and Chamgamwe (2) cases each and Nyali (1).

Over in Kajiado, the cases were from Kajiado East (3) and Kajiado Central (2).

The four positive cases in Migori were recorded in Suna East (2), Kuria West and Kuria East had (1) case each.

Kiambu cases were in Kiambu Town (1) and Ruiru (1).

Both cases of COVID-19 reported in Kilifi were from Kilifi North while the only case in Murang’a was from Kiharu.

The one case In Nyeri was picked up in Nyeri Central.

All the Busia cases were truck drivers at the Malaba border point.

