Kenya Confirms 12 New Cases Of COVID-19 As Recoveries Surpass 100 Mark

12 more people have tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kenya, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 355.

In a statement on Sunday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr Rashid Aman said eight more patients have been discharged from hospital after recovering. The number of COVID-19 survivors now stands at 106.

Eight of the new cases are from Nairobi and four from Mombasa.

All the patients are Kenyans and are aged between 14-60 years. Three have history of travel from neighbouring country Somalia.

The Nairobi cases are spread as follows: Kibra (2), Karen (1) Dandora(1), Eastleigh(1) South B(1), Kasarani(1) and Umoja (1).

The CAS announced that the National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus held a meeting today and extensively deliberated on reopening of eateries and restaurants. Dr Aman said the ministry will soon release guidelines before the joints resume operations.

At the same time, the committee also directed that testing of all truck drivers to start immediately at all border crossing points.

This is following recent reports that at least five Kenyan truck drivers had tested positive in Uganda after tests at border points of entry.

County governments have also been directed to increase the training of their health care workers by utilising already trained medical practitioners as trainers.

The committee also directed the Ministry of Health in collaboration with county governments to identify COVID-19 isolation facilities at County Level four and six facilities.

Speaking at the same press conference, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha extended school holiday by one month.

The CS said the move is in the best interest of learners.

