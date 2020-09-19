Kenya Confirms 105 Infections, 0 Deaths As Total Reaches 36,829

In the last 24 hours, Kenya has confirmed 105 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the country’s total caseload to 36,829.

In a statement, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said that the infections were from a 2,868 sample size. The cumulative tests now stand at 514,482.

Of the positive cases, all are Kenyans except two who are foreigners.

83 of the new cases are male and 22 are female while the youngest case is a two-year-old and the oldest is aged 95.

The cases are distributed in counties as follows; Nairobi 33, Busia 15, Mombasa 9, Bungoma 8, Kiambu 4, Nakuru 4, Bomet 4, Garissa 4, Taita Taveta 4, Kajiado 3, Kakamega 3, Kisumu 3, Machakos 2, Meru 2, Kitui 2, Trans Nzoia 2 while Murang’a, Nyeri and Laikipia have 1 each.

In the same period, 68 patients were discharged; 38 from home-based care and 30 from various hospitals.

This brings the total number of recoveries to 23,777.

No deaths have been reported, with the number of fatalities remaining at 646.

The Ministry has urged Kenyans to wash their hands regularly, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

