Kenya Confirms 10 More Cases Of COVID-19 Raising Total To 384

In the last 24 hours Kenya has tested 508 samples from 14 counties, out of which 10 persons have tested positive.

Positive cases of COVID-19 have now hit 384, health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi has announced.

Of the 508 samples, 284 were tested in Nairobi and another 89 in Mombasa.

9 of the new cases are from Mombasa and one from the capital city.

The cases in Mombasa county are from Old Town, Santana, Bamburi, Miritini, Mikindani, Kibokoni, Ganjoni, Memon and Tudor. The Nairobi case is from Kawangware.

They are aged between 12 and 53. Six are male while four are female.

5 more people have been discharged bringing the number of recovered persons to 129.

Dr Mwangangi also urged Kenyans to refrain from stigmatizing recovered persons.

“We are disturbed by reports that reintegration has not been easy for some of those who have recovered. There is stigmatization. We appeal for compassion and understanding for those who have been discharged,” she said.

Also present was Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa who encouraged all counties to impose the protocols issued by the national government.

He also noted that 116 people have lost their lives as a result of floods, adding that 40,000 bags of rice have been distributed to 24 counties.

During distribution, CS Wamalwa said, guidelines as set by MOH will be followed.

“We want to urge the counties to comply with the guidelines put in place including moving to higher ground,” he said.

