Kenya Beefs Up Security in Its Borders Following State Of Emergency In Ethiopia

Kenya is on a high alert following the declaration of a state of emergency in Ethiopia.

In a statement to newsrooms on Wednesday, Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso said Kenya has enhanced security along the border with Ethiopia and other neighboring countries facing insecurity.

The police boss said Kenya may be adversely impacted by the consequences of the crises in the countries.

“The Government of Kenya notes with concerns recent and unfolding events that disturb the peace and stability in neighbouring countries and the greater Eastern Africa region. As an immediate neighbour to some of the affected countries. Kenya may be adversely impacted by the consequences of the events,” said Shioso.

He added: “The National Police Service has heightened security and vigilance along the Kenyan borders and in other critical areas.”

Shioso urged Kenyans to exercise vigilance and to practice caution in their surroundings.

“Suspected cases of undocumented aliens and unprocessed immigrants in the country should be immediately reposed to the nearest police station,” said Shioso.

Ethiopia declared a nationwide state of emergency on Tuesday.

Authorities in Addis Ababa told citizens to prepare to defend the capital, as fighters from the northern region of Tigray threatened to march towards the city.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been fighting Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government for a year, has claimed significant territorial gains in recent days, along with its ally the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA).

Kenya and Ethiopia share a large porous border, straddling a length of 861km that traverses Marsabit, Turkana, Wajir and Mandera Counties on the Kenyan side, and Borana and Dawa zones on the Ethiopian side.

Other counties battling insecurity in the Eastern Africa region include Sudan and Somalia.

