in NEWS

Kenya Fails To Get Enough Votes For The Non-Permanent Seat At UN Security Council

129 Views

[PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Kenya has defeated Djibouti in the race for the non-permanent seat at the United Nations (UN) Security Council in the just concluded vote.

This means that the two will go for another election scheduled for tomorrow since nether Djibouti nor Kenya secured the two thirds majority to win the seat.

Kenya was ahead with votes, 113 to 78.

The winner will occupy the post for two years ( 2021-2022).

India, Ireland, Mexico and Norway have secured the four other non-permanent member seats.

More follows:-

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. Believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye.
Follow me on Twitter @FmuliKE.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

echesa re-arrested

DPP Files Petition To Revoke Court Order Releasing 5 Vehicles To Ex-Sports CS Echesa