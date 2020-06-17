Kenya Fails To Get Enough Votes For The Non-Permanent Seat At UN Security Council

Kenya has defeated Djibouti in the race for the non-permanent seat at the United Nations (UN) Security Council in the just concluded vote.

This means that the two will go for another election scheduled for tomorrow since nether Djibouti nor Kenya secured the two thirds majority to win the seat.

Kenya was ahead with votes, 113 to 78.

The winner will occupy the post for two years ( 2021-2022).

India, Ireland, Mexico and Norway have secured the four other non-permanent member seats.

More follows:-

