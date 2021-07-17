Kenya Beat Egypt, Qualify For Maiden FIBA Women’s Afrobasket

Kenya are the champions of Zone 5 qualifiers of the 2021 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket!

The Lionesses revenged against Egypt 99-83 at Kigali Arena, Rwanda to qualify for the top most Africa’s Women’s Basketball Championship for the very first time.

The 25th edition of the tournament is set for Yaounde, Cameroon in September.

It was a sweet revenge for the Kenyan ladies who narrowly lost to the Egyptians 106-107 in their second game of the qualifiers.

Egypt remained unbeaten until the final.

