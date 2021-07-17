in SPORTS

Kenya Beat Egypt, Qualify For Maiden FIBA Women’s Afrobasket

Kenya are the champions of Zone 5 qualifiers of the 2021 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket!

The Lionesses revenged against Egypt 99-83 at Kigali Arena, Rwanda to qualify for the top most Africa’s Women’s Basketball Championship for the very first time.

The 25th edition of the tournament is set for Yaounde, Cameroon in September.

Read: FIBA Women’s Afrobasket Qualifiers: Kenya Lionesses Revenge Against Rwanda To Reach Final

It was a sweet revenge for the Kenyan ladies who narrowly lost to the Egyptians 106-107 in their second game of the qualifiers.

Egypt remained unbeaten until the final.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

EgyptFIBA Women's AfrobasketKenya

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Covid-19

Covid-19 Positivity Rate In Kenya Now At 10.5% As 723 Contract Virus