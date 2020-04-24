Kenya Awaits Harsher Sanctions After Failing To Beat Deadline For Coach Adel Amrouche Compensation

FIFA has set 18 May as the date Adel Amrouche’s compensation case against Football Kenya Federation (FKF) will be resubmitted for evaluation.

This follows the federation’s failure to pay tbe Belgian tectician Kshs 109million in compensation for wrongful dismissal by deadline Thursday.

Amrouche wrote to the Zurich based body requesting for stiffer sanctions against FKF for failure to beat his compensation deadline.

“In this sense, we kindly inform the parties that, in accordance with point 4. of the decision passed by the Chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee on 23 March 2020, the case will be resubmitted to a member of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee on 18 May 2020 for evaluation in order to decide on harsher sanctions to be imposed on the Football Kenya Federation, which may lead, amongst others, to possible expulsion from FIFA competitions,” said FIFA.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee, meanwhile, extended an olive branch to FKF to provide its position, and/or proof of payment by April 30, 2020, lest Kenya suffers tougher sanctions.

“In light of the foregoing, the Football Kenya Federation is invited to provide the secretariat to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee with its position, including proof of payment of any outstanding amounts, by 30 April 2020 at the latest. Should the Football Kenya Federation fail to submit a statement within the stipulated deadline, a member of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee will decide on the case using the file in its possession (cf. art. 20 par. 5 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code).”

FKF has made it known that they don’t have money to pay the coach and asked the government for support.

Amrouche presently the Botswana national team coach was sacked in 2014 after he was banned by the Confederation of African football for allgedly spitting on a match official.

But he managed to successfully change his sacking and was awarded a hefty amount as compensation.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu