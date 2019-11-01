Kenyan Authorities Return Four High-end Cars Stolen From United Kingdom

The Kenyan authorities on Friday returned four high-end cars believed to have been stolen from the United Kingdom.

According to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the cars — three Range Rovers and one Mercedes Benz — were among 21 vehicles that had been stolen from the United Kingdom (UK) and shipped to the port of Mombasa.

The vehicles were seized in the period between March and September 2019.

“These vehicles will be received in the UK by police authorities, specifically the National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service (NaVCIS). UK Police will undertake further law enforcement measures and eventually reunite the vehicles with their rightful owners, ” KRA said in a joint statement with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations DCI and the Kenya Airports Authority (KPA).

All the 21 vehicles were intended to transit through Kenya and arrive at other destinations in East Africa.

KRA said two of the vehicles — a Range Rover Sport and a BMW X5 — were returned in June this year.

The authority stated that the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) played a role in disrupting the international criminal syndicate.

“Besides the collaboration among Kenyan agencies, these interceptions were also made possible through information and intelligence exchange with international law enforcement partners. We wish to recognize particularly the roles played by the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) working through DCI, and the UK’s National Crime Agency working through the British High Commission in Nairobi, ” the statement read in part.

The government stated that it’s on a high alert to curb illicit trade in the country.

“In returning the vehicles, we wish to send a strong message to criminal networks in East Africa and beyond, that the port of Mombasa will not be used as a conduit for illicit trade. We are going beyond the quest for revenue and heeding the President’s call to root out illicit trade and safeguard a level playing field for legitimate businesses, ” added KRA.

