Kenya Announces 902 COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

Kenya has announced 902 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 3,339 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 131,116.

From the cases, 829 are Kenyans, 73 are foreigners while 484 are male and 418 are female. The youngest is an 11-months-old baby while the oldest has 96 years.

Sadly, 18 patients have succumbed bringing the death toll in the country to 2,135.

Consequently, 407 patients have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. 237 from home-based isolation care while 170 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 92,161.

Read: Pastor Blames Uhuru, Politicians For Current Surge In Covid-19 Cases (Video)

1,270 patients are admitted to various health facilities whereas 34,620 are in home-based care isolation.

On the other hand, 137 are in the Intensive Care Unit, 36 are on ventilatory support, 91 on supplementary oxygen and 10 are on observation.

Another 90 patients are on supplementary oxygen while 78 of them are in general wards and 12 in the High Dependency Unit.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 707, Nakuru 40, Uasin Gishu 39, Machakos 29, Kiambu 21, Kajiado 21, Kitui 12, Kilifi 9 and Mandera 5.



Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu