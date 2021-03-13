Kenya Announces 870 COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths In 24 Hours

Kenya has announced 870 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 6,309 samples were tested. The total confirmed positive cases are now 112,805.

The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,364,699.

On a sad note, 7 patients have succumbed to the disease pushing the cumulative fatalities to 1,908.

117 patients have recovered from the disease, 75 are from various health facilities, while 42 are from the Home-Based and Isolation Care. Total recoveries now stand at 88,326.

A total of 650 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,929 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

98 patients are in the ICU, 25 of whom are on ventilatory support and 60 on supplemental oxygen. 13 patients are on observation.

Another 25 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 23 of them in the general wards and 2 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi has 431, Nakuru 120, Kiambu 95, Machakos 53, Turkana 29, Kajiado 26, Mombasa 15, Kisumu 10, Bungoma 9, Meru 9, Isiolo 8, Embu 6, Kilifi 6, Murang’a 5, Nyandarua 5, Trans Nzoia 5, Laikipia 4, Nyeri 4, Uasin Gishu 3, Vihiga 3, Baringo 2, Kericho 2, Kitui 2, Mandera 2, Nandi 2, Narok 2,Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Garissa 1, Kakamega 1, Kirinyaga 1, Kisii 1, Siaya 1, Taita Taveta 1, Tana River 1 and Tharaka Nithi 1.

