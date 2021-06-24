Kenya Announces 741 Covid-19 Cases In 24 Hours

Kenya has announced 741 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 6,955 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 181,239.

This brings the country’s positivity rate to 10.7% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 1,926,973.

Sadly, 24 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the country’s cumulative death toll to 3,538.

Also, 99 patients have recovered from the virus, 52 from the Home-Based & Isolation Care program while 47 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries are now 123,462 of whom 89,450 are from the Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 34,012 are from various health facilities.

Currently, 1,059 patients are admitted to various health facilities, while 6,599 patients are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 100 patients are in the ICU, 36 of whom are on ventilatory support and 51 on supplemental oxygen. 13 patients are under observation.

140 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 131 of them in general wards and 9 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 146, Busia 92, Siaya 76, Kisumu 51, Mombasa 47, Kericho 39, Kitui 37, Kisii 35, Uasin Gishu 27, Kakamega 26, Nyamira 21, Kilifi 17, Vihiga 16, Nandi 16, Homa Bay 14, Nakuru 13, Kiambu 10, Meru 10, Bungoma 9, Kajiado 5, Kirinyaga 4, Nyeri 4, Tana River 4, Machakos 3, Murang’a 3, Baringo 3, Bomet, Garissa, Makueni, Migori and Nyandarua 2 cases each, West Pokot, Isiolo, and Elgeyo Marakwet 1 case each.

As of today, a total of 1,220,151 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 998,073 while the second doses are 222,442.

