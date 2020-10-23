Kenya Announces 631 COVID-19 Cases, 14 Deaths as Caseload Jumps to 47,843

Kenya has announced 631 COVID-19 cases bringing the caseload to 47,843. This was after a sample size of 6,142 was tested in the last 24 hours.

Through a press statement, the Ministry of Health announced that of the new cases, 596 are Kenyans while 35 are foreigners. Ultimately, the youngest to have contracted the virus was a one-year-old while the oldest is aged 91 years.

Sadly, 14 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the death toll to 884. Currently, 20 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 59 on supplementary oxygen and 16 in High Dependency Unit (HDU).

371 patients have ideally recovered from the virus, 313 from the home-based care program while 58 from various health facilities across the country. The tally for recoveries’ is now at 33,421.

The county distribution is as follows: Nairobi 235, Mombasa 76, Kilifi 52, Kisumu 30, Uasin Gishu 28, Bungoma 23, Busia 23, Kiambu 22, Machakos 21, Nyeri 15, Kajiado 13, Homabay 12, Kisii 12, Trans Nzoia 11, Meru 10, Siaya 7, Turkana 6, Elgeyo Marakwet 6, Kakamega 4, Marsabit 3, Nakuru 3, Narok 3, Embu 3, Nyamira 2, Nandi 2, Makueni 2, Vihiga 2, Nyandarua 1, Tharaka Nithi 1, Murang’a 1, Isiolo 1 and Kwale 1.

The cases in Nairobi are in the following areas: Westlands (27), Dagoretti North and Lang’ata (18) cases each, Embakasi South (15), Embakasi East, Embakasi West, Ruaraka and Starehe (14) cases each, Embakasi Central, Kasaran; Kibra and Makadara (13), Kamukunji (12), Roysambu (11), Dagoretti South and Embakasi North (10) cases each, Mathare (6).

The cases in Mombasa are from Mvita (36), Jomvu (13), Kisauni (11), Likoni (9) and Nyali (7). In Kilifi, the 52 cases are from Magarini (21), Malindi (18), Kilifi South (9), Kilifi North (2), Kaloleni and Rabai (1) case each.

In Kisumu, the 30 cases are from Kisumu Central (23), Kisumu East (4), Seme (2) and Kisumu West (1). In Uasin Gishu, the 28 cases are from Ninabkoi (19), Turbo (12) and Kesses (2). In Bungoma, the 23 cases are from Kanduyi (11), Kimilili and Webuye West (5) cases each, Mt Elgon and Webuye East (1) case each.

In Busia, the 23 cases are from Matayos (15), Teso North (7) and Teso South (1). In Kiambu, the 22 cases are from Thika (6), Kikuyu (4), Kiambaa and Ruiru (3) cases each, Gatundu South and Kabete (2) cases each, Juja and Kiambu Town (1) case each.

In Machakos, the 21 cases are from Athi River and Machakos Town (8) cases each, Yatta (2), Kangundo, Matungulu and Mwala (1) case each. In Nyeri, the 15 cases are from Nyeri Central (14) and Mathira East (1).

In Kajiado, the 13 cases are from Kajiado East (9) and Kajiado North (4). In Homabay, the 12 cases are from Homabay Town (9), Rachuonyo South (2) and Rachuonyo North (1). In Kisii, the 12 cases are from Kitutu Chache South (9) and Nyaribari Chache (3).

In Trans Nzoia, the 11 cases are from Kwanza and Saboti (4) cases each, Kiminini (3). In Meru, the 10 cases are from Imenti North (5), Igembe North (3) and Igembe South (2). In Siaya, the 7 cases are from Alego Usonga (3), Gem (2) and Rarieda (2).

In Turkana, the 6 cases are from Turkana West (4), Turkana Central and Turkana South (1) case each. In Elgeyo Marakwet, the 6 cases are from Kelyo North (4) and Keiyo South (2). In Kakamega, the 4 cases are from Ikolomani (2), Lurambi and Malaya (1) case each.

The 3 cases in Marsabit, are all from Saku, the 3 cases in Nakuru, are from Naivasha, Nakuru East and Nakuru West (1) case each, the 3 cases in Narok, are all from Narok North, and the 3 cases in Embu, are all from Mbeere. The 2 cases in Nyamira, are from Borabu and Manga (1) case each. the 2 cases in Nandi, are all from Nandi Hills the 2 cases in Makueni, are from Kibwezi East and Makueni with (1) case each, while the 2 cases in Vihiga, are from Vihiga.

The case in Nyandarua is from Kinangop, the case in Tharaka Nithi, is from Tharaka South, the case in Murang’a, is from Kiharu, the case in Isiolo, is from Isiolo Town and the case in Kwale, is from Msambweni.

