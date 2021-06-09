Kenya Announces 589 New Covid-19 Cases In 24 Hours

Kenya has announced 589 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 4,995 samples were tested. the country’s caseload is now at 173,661.

Of the new cases, the youngest is a five-month-old baby while the oldest is 101 years. 580 are Kenyans and 9 are foreigners.

Kenya’s positivity rate is now 11.8% with the cumulative tests so far conducted 1,845,884.

Sadly, 19 have succumbed in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative death toll to 3,345.

Also, 312 patients have recovered from the virus bringing the cumulative recoveries in the country to 118,933.

County distribution is as follows: Kisumu 100, Nairobi 91, Bungoma 60, Homa Bay 54, Siaya 49, Uasin Gishu 37, Busia 32, Nandi 24, Mombasa 17, Nakuru 17, Kakamega 12, Kilifi 6, Kisii 5, Elgeiyo Marakwet 5, Murang’a 4, Kajiado 3, West Pokot 2, Nyandarua 2, Samburu 1, Taita Taveta 1, Trans Nzoia 1, Turkana 1.

