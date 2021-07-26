Kenya Announces 550 Covid-19 Cases, 7 Deaths in 24 Hours

Kenya has announced 550 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 4,087 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 197,959.

This brings the positivity rate to 13.5% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,097,101.

Sadly, 7 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the country’s cumulative death toll to 3,872.

Also, 786 patients have recovered from the disease, 738 from the Home-Based Isolation & Care program while 48 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 186,594.

Currently, 1,324 patients are admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 3,688 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

172 patients are in the ICU, 37 of whom are on ventilatory support and 84 on supplemental oxygen. 51 patients are under observation.

398 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 352 of them in general wards and 46 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 394, Kiambu 38, NKU 33, Kilifi 24, UasinGishu 10, Murang’a 8, Kajiado 8, Machakos 7, Busia & Kakamega 4 each, Kitui 3, TaitaTaveta, Kirinyaga, Nandi & Narok 2 each, Nyeri, Siaya, TharakaNithi, TransNzoia ElgeyoMarakwet, Makueni, Meru, Mombasa & HomaBay 1 each

