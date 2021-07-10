Kenya Announces 536 Covid-19 Cases In 24 Hours

Kenya has announced 536 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after a sample size of 6,036 was tested. The country’s caseload is now at 188,513.

This brings the country’s positivity rate is to 8.9% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,012,698.

Sadly, three deaths have been reported in the last 24hours bringing the cumulative death toll in Kenya to 3,721.

Currently, a total of 1,092 patients are admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 3,982 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

120 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 39 of whom are on ventilatory support and 61 on supplemental oxygen. 20 patients are under observation.

Read: Covid-19 Positivity Rate In Kenya At 9.3% As 452 Contract Virus

Another 202 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 184 of them in general wards and 18 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

As of today, a total of 1,538,340 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 1,026,820 while second doses are 511,520.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 49.8% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.0%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Health Workers 97,955, Aged 58 years and above 158,123, Others 144,437, Teachers 70,561 while Security Officers are at 40,444.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 186, Busia 50, Uasin Gishu 39, Nakuru 30, Nyeri 22, Mombasa 19, Taita Taveta 18, Nandi 17, Kericho 16, Siaya 15, Migori 12, Kisumu 12, Kilifi 11, Laikipia 10, Nyamira 9, Kajiado 8, Kiambu 7, Vihiga 6, Nyandarua 5, Kakamega 5, Turkana 5, Baringo 4, Bungoma 4, Tana River 4, Murang’a 4, Bomet 3, Homa Bay 3, Embu 2, Kirinyaga 2, Kwale 2, Machakos 2, Narok 1, Tharaka Nithi 1, Garissa 1 and Kitui 1

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu