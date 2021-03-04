Kenya Announces 528 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths In 24 Hours

Kenya has announced 528 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 6,291 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 107,329.

485 of those who tested positive are Kenyans while 45 are foreigners. 330 are males and 198 are females. The youngest is a two-month-old baby while the oldest is 89.

On a sad note, 4 people have succumbed to the virus bringing the death toll to 1,870.

Consequently, 185 patients have recovered from the virus bringing the tally of recoveries in the country to 87,099. 83 were from the Home-Based and Isolation Care while 102 are from various health facilities.

A total of 435 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,583 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 65 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 24 of whom are on ventilatory support and 34 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 16 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with all of them in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 363, Kiambu 41,Mombasa 17, Nakuru 16, Machakos 13, Busia 13, Uasin Gishu 12, Kajiado 8, Nyandarua 8, Kisumu 7, Kilifi 5,Tharaka Nithi 5, Laikipia 4, Taita Taveta 3, Kakamega 3, Makueni 2, Nyeri 2, Siaya 2, Turkana 1, Kwale 1, Baringo 1 and Meru 1.

