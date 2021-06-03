Kenya Announces 432 Covid-19 Cases In 24 Hours

Kenya has announced 432 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 3,800 samples were collected. The country’s caseload is now at 171,658.

This brings the country’s positivity rate to 11.4% with the cumulative tests now conducted at 1,822,216.

Sadly, 17 have succumbed to the virus bringing the country’s death toll to 3,223.

Also, 306 patients have recovered from the disease, 217 from the Home Based & Isolation Care while 89 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 117,345 of whom 85,264 are from Home Based Care & Isolation, & 32,081 are from various health facilities.

A total of 1,227 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities, while 4,957 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

102 patients are in the ICU, 23 of whom are on ventilatory support and 59 on supplemental oxygen. 20 patients are under observation.

95 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 88 of them in general wards and 7 in High Dependency Units.

County distribution is as follows: Kisumu 145, Nairobi 52, Siaya 34, Mombasa 26, Migori 21, Nakuru 19, Kilifi 18, Nyamira 14, Vihiga 11, Kitui 10, Uasin Gishu 10, Nandi 9, Turkana 7, Kericho 7, Baringo 6, Bungoma 6, Kajiado 5, Homa Bay 4, Kiambu 3, Kisii 3, Busia 3, Meru 3, Tharaka Nithi 3, Embu 2, Kakamega 2, Narok 2, West Pokot 2, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Garissa 1, Laikipia 1, Machakos 1 and Mandera 1.

As of today, a total of 972,601 persons have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease countrywide. Of these 294,865 are aged 58 years and above, Others 276,658, Health workers, 165,881, Teachers 152,769, while Security Officers 82,428.

