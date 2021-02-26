Kenya Announces 410 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Death In 24 Hours

Kenya has announced 410 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This was after a sample size of 7,180 was tested. The country’s caseload is now at 105,467.

The cumulative tests conducted so far are 1,289,979. Of the new cases, 368 are Kenyans while 42 are foreigners. 276 are males while 134 are females.

The youngest is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 83 years.

On a sad note, the country has lost 6 more patients to COVID-19 bringing the death toll to 1,853.

Consequently, 24 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. 11 were from the home-based care programme while 13 were from various hospital facilities across the country. the tally for recoveries is now at 86,521.

342 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide while 1,420 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 61 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit ( ICU ), 25 of whom are on ventilatory support and 27 on supplemental oxygen. 9 patients are on observation.

Another 12 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen all of whom are in general wards. No patient is in a High Dependency Unit (HDU).

County distribution is as follows:

Nairobi 254, Mombasa 27, Migori 24, Kiambu 22, Nakuru 15, Turkana 13, Machakos 8, Kericho 6, Uasin Gishu 6, Kajiado 5, Taita Taveta 5, Kilifi 4, Meru 4, Nyeri 4, Busia 2, Kakamega 2, Kisumu 2, Kwale 2, Makueni 1, Kirinyaga 1, Kitui 1, Wajir 1 and Bungoma.

