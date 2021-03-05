Kenya Announces 400 COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths In 24 Hours

Kenya has announced 400 new COVID-19 cases from a sample size of 5,189 tested in the last 24 hours. The country’s caseload is now at 107,729.

The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,322,806. Of the new cases, 367 are Kenyans while 33 are foreigners.

248 are males and 154 are females. The youngest is a nine-month-old baby while the oldest is 95.

On a sad note, 3 patients have succumbed in the last 24 hours bringing the country’s death toll to 1,873.

Also, 77 have recovered and were discharged bringing the tally for recoveries to 87,176. 27 were from the Home-Based and Isolation Care while 50 are from various health facilities.

Read: Dr. Patrick Amoth Becomes First Person To Get Covid-19 Jab in Kenya [Video]

A total of 494 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,615 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 67 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 24 of whom are on ventilatory support and 35 on supplemental oxygen. 8 patients are on observation.

Another 17 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with all of them in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 279, Kiambu 37, Murang’a 9, Kericho 9, Kajiado 8, Machakos 7, Kisumu 6, Turkana 6, Nyeri 6, Busia 4, Uasin Gishu 4, Garissa 3, Kilifi 3, Kitui 3, Kisii 2, Makueni 2, Siaya 2, Vihiga 2, Mombasa 2, Nakuru 2, Nandi 1, Nyandarua 1, Bomet 1 and Bungoma 1.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu