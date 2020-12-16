Kenya Announces 394 COVID-19 Cases In The Last 24 Hours

Kenya has announced 394 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This was after a sample size of 5,752 was tested. The country’s caseload is now at 92,853.

From the new cases reported, 367 are Kenyans while 27 are foreigners. Ideally, 271 are males while 123 are females and the youngest is a two-year-old child while the oldest is aged 93.

On a better note, 424 patients have recovered from the virus bringing the tally for recoveries to 74,403.

Sadly, 10 more patients have succumbed to the virus. The death toll is now at 1,614.

Through a statement, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced that currently, 810 patients are admitted in various hospitals across the country. Another, 6,172 patients are on the home-based care programme.

A total of 46 patients are in ICU, out of which 23 are on ventilatory support. Also, 47 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of which 36 are in general wards and 11 in the HDU.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi167, Mombasa 59, Taita Taveta 32, Kwale 21, Kilifi 20, Nyeri 13, Kiambu 12, Nandi 7, Kakamega 7, Siaya 6, Kajiado 6, Bungoma 6, Nakuru 5, Meru 5, Nyamira 5, Migori 5, Kisii 4, Kisumu 3, Turkana 2, Murang’a 2, Machakos 2, Narok, Mandera, Vihiga, Homabay and Lamu recorded 1 case each.

