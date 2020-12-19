Kenya Announces 390 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

Kenya has announced 390 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This was after a sample size of 6,277 was tested. The country’s caseload is now at 94,151.

363 of the positive cases are Kenyans, with foreign nationals being 27. 265 are male while 125 are female. The youngest positive case is a one-year-old baby with the oldest aged 91.

On a sad note, 4 more patients have succumbed to the virus. The country’s death toll is now at 1,633.

Ideally, 285 patients have recovered from the virus. 43 from various hospital facilities across the country while 242 from home-based care programme.

844 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities in the country with another 5,916 on home-based isolation and care. 52 patients are currently in Intensive Care Units (ICU) 24 of whom are on ventilatory support, 25 on supplementary oxygen, and 3 on observation.

Also, 28 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of whom 23 are in general wards and 5 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU)

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 103, Mombasa 50, Nakuru 48, Kitui 27, Embu 20, Kilifi 15, Migori 13, Uasin Gishu 12, Laikipia 12, Murang’a 11, Kiambu 10, Isiolo 10, Meru 9, Kakamega 8, Baringo 6, Busia 4, Nandi 4, Machakos 4, Garissa 4, Kisumu 3, Trans Nzoia 3, Siaya 2, Makueni 1, Homa Bay 1, Taita Taveta 1, Kisii 1, Kirinyaga 1, Nyeri 1, Bungoma 1, Homa Bay 1, Vihiga 1, and Kajiado 1.

