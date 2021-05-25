Kenya Announces 382 Covid-19 Cases In 24 Hours

Kenya has announced 382 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 3,719 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 168,925.

The country’s positivity rate is now at 10.3% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 1,787,093.

Sadly, 14 deaths have been recorded bringing the country’s death toll to 3,087.

Also, 1,134 patients have recovered from the virus bringing the cumulative recoveries in the country to 115,813. Of the recoveries, 875 were from home-based care while 259 from various hospital facilities across the country.

County distribution is as follows: Kisumu 110, Kericho 37, Siaya 33, Nairobi 31, Busia 28, Mombasa 20, Kitui 19, Nakuru 19, Uasin Gishu 14, Homa Bay 14, Nyamira 10, Garissa 10, Makueni 7, Vihiga 5, Bomet 3, Machakos 3, Kakamega 3, Kiambu 2, Murang’a 2, Nyandarua 2, Meru 2, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Embu 1, Kajiado 1, Kilifi 1, Laikipia 1, Migori 1, Nandi 1 and Turkana 1.

