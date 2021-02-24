Kenya Announces 280 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

Kenya has announced 280 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 4,919 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 104,780.

The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,278,200. Of the new cases, 221 are Kenyans while 59 are foreigners.

On a sad note, 2 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the tally for fatalities to 1,839.

Consequently, 713 patients have recovered and were discharged bringing the tally for recoveries to 86,378. 676 are from the Home-Based and Isolation Care while 37 are from various health facilities.

A total of 344 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,495 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

55 patients are in the ICU, 22 of whom are on ventilatory support and 28 on supplemental oxygen. 5 patients are on observation.

9 other patients are separately on supplementary oxygen all of whom are in general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi has 185, Nakuru 19, Kiambu 19, Kericho 12, Mombasa 6, Kajiado 6, Murang’a 6, Uasin Gishu 6, Machakos 5, Meru 4, Embu 3, Bungoma 1, Busia 1, Garissa 1, Kirinyaga 1, Kisii 1, Kwale 1, Makueni 1, Nyandarua 1 and Taita Taveta 1.

