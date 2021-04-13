Kenya Announces 26 Deaths as Covid-19 Cases Rise By 991

Kenya has announced 991 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This was after 6,417 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 147,147.

The country’s positivity rate is now at 15.4% with the cumulative tests so far conducted in the country standing at 1,571,244.

Sadly, 26 have succumbed to the virus bringing the country’s death toll to 2,394. 15 of these happened within the last one month & 10 being late death reports from facility record audits on diverse dates.

Also, 370 patients have recovered from the virus bringing the tally for recoveries to 99,580. Of the recoveries, 214 from Home Based and Isolation Care while 156 are from various health facilities.

1607 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide. 5,996 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.



239 patients are in the ICU, 47 of whom are on ventilatory support & 161 on supplemental oxygen. 31 patients are on observation.

293 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 271 of them in general wards and 22 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 296, Kiambu 67, Uasin Gishu 66, Kericho 58, Nakuru 44, Kisumu 41, Machakos 39, Mombasa 38, Meru 34, Kitui 30, Kajiado 28, Nyeri 24, Makueni 24, Garissa 24, Taita Taveta 22, Busia 19, Kilifi 13, Murang’a 13, Trans Nzoia 13, Baringo 12, Bungoma 11, Nyandarua 10, Kakamega 9, Isiolo 8, Vihiga 7, Laikipia 7, Bomet 6, Homa Bay 4, West Pokot 4, Kirinyaga 4, Elgeyo Marakwet 3, Nandi 3, Siaya 3, Mandera 2, Kisii 1, Kwale 1, Narok 1, Tharaka Nithi 1 and Wajir 1.

