Kenya Announces 210 COVID-19 Cases, Tally Now At 38,378

Kenya has announced 210 COVID-19 cases after 3,604 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Tally is now at 38,378.

7 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the tally for fatalities to 707.

Ideally, 59 patients have been discharged bringing the tally for recoveries to 24,740. 49 were from the home-based care programme while 10 from various hospitals across the country.



Read: 7 More Succumb To COVID-19 As Tally Jumps To 37,871

Through a press statement, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe indicated that of the positive cases, 127 are male and 83 are female while the youngest was a 6-month-old infant while the oldest is aged 91 years.

The County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 55, Kericho 36, Kitui 24, Kiambu 21, Nakuru 19, Mombasa 15, Kisumu 10, Kisii 8, Kilifi 6, Turkana 5, Embu 4, Wajir 2, Machakos 1, Kakamega 1, Kwale 1, Nandi 1 and Kajiado 1.

The cases in Nairobi were distributed in the following areas: Starehe (7), Embakasi East and Westlands 95) cases each, Embaskasi South, Kasarani and Roysambu (4) cases each, Dagoretti North, Embakasi Central, Makadara and Ruaraka (3) cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi North, Embakasi West, Kamukunji, Kibra, Lang’ata and Mathare (2) cases each.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu