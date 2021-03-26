Kenya Announces 2,008 Covid-19 Cases, 6 Deaths In 24 Hours

Kenya has announced 2,008 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 11,360 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 128,178.

The country’s positivity rate is now at 17.7% with the cumulative tests so far conducted standing at 1,455,061.

From the new cases, 1,954 are Kenyans while 54 are foreigners. 1,090 are males and 918 are females. The youngest is a one-year-old baby while the oldest is 94.

Sadly, 6 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the death toll to 2,098.

Consequently, 245 patients have recovered and were discharged bringing the total recoveries in the country to 91,513.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 1,071, Nakuru 189, Kiambu 105, Machakos 84, Mombasa 76, Uasin Gishu 64, Kitui 54, Kisumu 41, Meru 34, Tharaka Nithi 31, Kajiado 26, Kakamega 25, Murang’a 25, Garissa 24, Makueni 21, Baringo 20, Nyandarua 15, Trans Nzoia 14, Nandi 13, Kilifi 13, Nyeri 12, Turkana 11, Kericho 6, Laikipia 6, Busia 5, Embu 4, Bungoma 3, Migori 3, Taita Taveta 3, Kisii 2, Siaya 2, Kwale 1, Marsabit 1, Narok 1, Bomet 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1 and Kirinyaga 1.

