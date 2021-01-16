Kenya Announces 2 More COVID-19 Deaths As Caseload Surpasses 99,000

Kenya has announced 223 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This was after a sample size of 7,748 tested. The country’s caseload is now at 99,082.

The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,121,946. Of the new cases, 195 are Kenyans while 28 are foreigners.

129 patients have recovered from the disease. 115 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care, while 14 are from our various facilities. The total recoveries now stand at 83,324.

On a sad note, 2 patients have succumbed to the disease raising the fatality to 1,728.

Currently, there are 686 patients admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,649 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 29 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 14 of whom are on ventilatory support and 12 on supplemental oxygen. 3 are under observation.

Another 13 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 12 of them in the general wards. 1 patient is in the High Dependency Unit.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 127, Migori 19, Mombasa 10, Kiambu 9, Meru 9, Kajiado 8, Kilifi 6, Busia 5, Murang’a 5, Kericho 4, Nakuru 4, Machakos 3, Uasin Gishu 3, Kisii 2, Turkana 2, Garissa, Kakamega, Kitui, Kwale, Laikipia, Makueni and Taita-Taveta 1 case each.

