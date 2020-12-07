Kenya Announces 199 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

Kenya has announced 199 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This was from a sample size of 2,416. The country’s caseload is now at 88,579.

Through a statement, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe indicated that of the positive cases, 177 are Kenyans while 22 are foreigners. Ideally, 123 are males and 76 females. The youngest is a three-year-old infant, while the oldest is 90 years.

On a sad note, 5 more patients have succumbed to the virus. The country’s death toll is now at 1,531.

Consequently, 485 patients have recovered from the virus and were discharged. The tally for recoveries’ is now at 69,414. Of the recoveries, 318 were from the home-based care program, while 79 have been discharged from various hospitals across the country.

83 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 40 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 42 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 70 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom 62 are in the general wards. 8 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 77, Mombasa 21, Busia 20, Uasin Gishu 19, Meru 11, Kiambu 9, West Pokot 7, Kilifi 7, Turkana 5, Laikipia 4, Narok 4, Kajiado 4, Murang’a 3, Kakamega 2, Nakuru 1, Kisurnu 1, Embu 1, Machakos 1, Siaya 1 and Kwale 1.

The cases in Nairobi are distributed in the following areas: Lang’ata 11, Dagoretti North 10, Westlands 8, Starehe 7, Embakasi South 5, Embakasi Central, Kasarani, Kibra, Makadara and Mathare 4 cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi East and Roysambu 3 cases each, Embakasi North, Kamukunji and Ruaraka 2 cases each, Embakasi West 1.

