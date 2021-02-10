Kenya Announces 173 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

Kenya has announced 173 COVID-19 cases after a sample size of 3,784 was tested in the last 24 hours.

The total confirmed positive cases are now at 102,221. The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,223,827.

186 patients have recovered from the disease. 163 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care while 23 are from various health facilities across the country. Total recoveries now stand at 84,728.

Sadly, 2 patients have succumbed to the disease pushing the cumulative fatalities to 1,791.

Read: 3 Patients Die In 24 Hours As COVID-19 Death Toll Jumps To 1,789

353 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,283 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 34 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 15 of whom are on ventilatory support and 17 on supplemental oxygen. 2 patients are under observation.

Another 9 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with all of them are in the general wards.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 133, Mombasa 7, Uasin Gishu 5, Kiambu 4, Nakuru 4, Machakos 3, Makueni 3, Migori 3, Kajiado 2, Kericho 2, Kilifi 2, Kisumu 2, Kakamega 1, Homa Bay 1 and Siaya 1.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu