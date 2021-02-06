in HEALTH, NEWS

Kenya Announces 156 COVID-19 Cases, Zero Deaths In 24 Hours

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe. [Courtesy]

Kenya has announced 156 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 3,784 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 101,690.

The cumulative tests conducted so far stand at 1,209, 945. From the cases, 130 are Kenyans while 24 are foreigners. Also, 105 are males and 51 are females.

The youngest is a 4-year-old baby while the oldest is 81.

On a better note, 34 patients have recovered from the virus bringing the total recoveries to 84,302.

Also, no fatality has been recorded in the last 24 hours. The country’s death toll still stands at 1,776.

408 people are currently admitted to various healthcare facilities while 1,422 are on Home-Based Isolation and Care.

36 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 18 of whom are on ventilatory support and 18 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 18 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen while 13 of them are in general wards and 5 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

