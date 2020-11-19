Kenya Announces 1,459 COVID-19 Cases, 17 Deaths

Kenya has announced 1,459 COVID-19 infections from a sample size of 10,146 in the last 24 hours. The country’s caseload is now at 74,145.

Of the positive cases, 1419 are Kenyans and 40 are foreigners. Consequently, 835 are male and 624 are female, while the youngest case is a four-month-old infant and the oldest is aged 97 years.

On a sad note, 17 patients have also succumbed to the virus bringing the tally for fatalities to 1,330.

780 have ideally recovered as recoveries’ tally jumps to 50,658. 690 were from home-based care while 90 from various hospital facilities across the country.

Currently, there are 1,116 patients admitted to various hospitals across the country. Another, 6232 patients are in the home-based care programme.

A total of 59 patients are in ICU, out of which 27 are on ventilatory support. Also, 83 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of which 67 are in general wards and 16 in the HDU.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 472, Kiambu 311, Mombasa 108, Laikipia 63, Uasin Gishu 53, Busia 49, Kisumu 48 and Nakuru 3.

