Kenya Announces 144 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths In 24 Hours

Kenya has announced 144 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours from a sample size of 2,917. The country’s caseload is now at 103,332.

The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,249,196.

On a sad note, 4 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the country’s death toll to 1,801.

Consequently, 5 patients have recovered from the disease. 29 from various health facilities while 26 are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care. Total recoveries now stand at 85,391.

267 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,187 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

43 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 20 of whom are on ventilatory support & 18 on supplemental oxygen. 5 patients are on observation.

Another 5 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with all of them in the general wards.

The county distribution is now at Nairobi 73, Busia 17, Mombasa 14, Kiambu 8, Machakos 6, Kericho 6, Kajiado 4, Meru 4, Homa Bay 2, Kisumu 2, Kitui 2, Murang’a 2, Kilifi 1, Kisii 1, Migori 1 and Siaya 1.

