Kenya Announces 130 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

Kenya has announced 130 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This was after a sample size of 4,918 was tested. The country’s caseload is now at 100,323.

The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,167,409.

On a better note, 66 patients have recovered from the virus. 42 are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care while 24 are from our various facilities. The total recoveries now stand at 83,691.

Sadly, 1 patient has succumbed to the disease pushing our cumulative fatalities to 1,751.

489 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,353 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 28 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 14 of whom are on ventilatory support and 13 on supplemental oxygen. 1 patient is under observation.

Another 17 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 12 of them in the general wards and 5 in the High Dependency Unit.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi has 66, Taita Taveta 18, Mombasa 9, Nakuru 6, Narok 6, Siaya 4, Uasin Gishu 4, Kiambu 4, Kisii 4, Kilifi 2, Kisumu 1, Bungoma 1, Busia 1, Kajiado 1, Kakamega 1, Nyamira 1 and Nyandarua 1.

