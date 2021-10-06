Kenya Announces 130 new Covid-19 Cases, 25 Deaths

Kenya has announced 130 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 4,869 samples were tested bringing the country’s caseload to 250,510.

The positivity rate is now at 2.7% with 127 are Kenyans while 3 being foreigners from the new cases. 74 are males while 56 are females, the youngest being a one-year-old child while the oldest is 99 years.

Sadly, 25 deaths have been reported pushing the cumulative fatalities to 5,175.

Also, 222 patients have recovered with 169 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 53 are from various health facilities countrywide. Cumulative recoveries now stand at 243,286.

Read: Covid-19 Cases Rise by 189 as 207 Recover

County Distribution

Nairobi 33 cases, Kericho 13, Meru 12, Nakuru 9, Kisii 7, Garissa 6, Kakamega 6, Kiambu 5, Turkana 4, Isiolo 3, Kirinyaga 3, Makueni 3, Migori 3, Kisumu 3, Bungoma 2, Laikipia 2, Machakos 2, Mombasa 2, Murang’a 2, Uasin Gishu 1, Kitui 1, Kwale 1, Nyandarua 1, Marsabit 1, Bomet 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Kajiado 1, Embu 1 and Wajir 1.

Vaccination Update

As of October 5, 2021, 3,990,500 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 3,022,947 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated stood at 967,553. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was 32.0%.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 3.6%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033. For the second dose, a total of 967,553 persons have so far been fully vaccinated out of the targeted 27,246,033 for this phase.

“We are happy with the increased doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccines as they will be used in our primary health care facilities, as well as our mobile outreach units,” ~ Dr Willis Akhwale pic.twitter.com/kKTfSRuaQu — Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) October 6, 2021

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...