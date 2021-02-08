Kenya Announces 125 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths In 24 Hours

Kenya has announced 125 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 1,953 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 101,944.

The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,216,695.

Sadly, 7 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the cumulative fatalities to 1,786.

Also, 112 patients have recovered from the virus. 84 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care while 28 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 84,473.

384 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,333 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 39 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit,15 of whom are on ventilatory support and 20 on supplemental oxygen. 4 patients are under observation.

Another 13 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen and all of them are in the general wards.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 94, Kiambu 5, Laikipia 5, Kajiado 3, Kericho 3, Kilifi 3, Kwale 3, Mombasa 2, Nakuru 2, Machakos 1, Nyandarua 1, Kakamega 1, Trans Nzoia 1 and Uasin Gishu 1.

