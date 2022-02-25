Kenya Airways to Launch Flying Taxis in 2025

Kenya Airways (KQ) has announced plans to kick off the pilot of its flying taxis in 2025. The national carrier is launching the electric vehicles through its subsidiary, Fahari Aviation as part of the company’s strategy to diversify its revenue sources.

The electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft uses electricity to hover, take off and land vertically, thereby beating traffic.

According to Kenya Airways CEO, Allan Kilavuka, testing is set to begin in 2025 as the company seeks to embrace new technologies as part of its growth strategy.

Read: Kenya Airways Partners With UK-Based Skyports to Commercialize Drone Operations

The Fahari Aviation subsidiary was launched to train parties interested in operating drones for surveillance and agricultural support.

“We are working on a future, 2025 onwards to see how we can support urban mobility,” Mr Kilavuka said.

Electric airplanes are gaining traction as a viable solution for navigating congested urban areas, attracting major international airlines in the drive for new revenue sources.

Kenya Airways has also partnered with Urban Air Mobility firm, Eve to develop operation models in Kenya through Fahari aviation.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...