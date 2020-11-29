Kenya Airways Resumes Nairobi-New York Passenger Flights

National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) will today, November 29, 2020, resume direct flights between Nairobi and New York City, US.

In a tweet on Sunday afternoon, the airline announced that customers, who will book flights before December 10, will enjoy discounted prices.

“Welcome back to the Big Apple (New York)! Today we resume our service between Nairobi and New York, and we can’t wait to welcome you on board, ” the airline said.

“Book your ticket via https://kenya-airways.com/en-ke/flights-to-new-york before December 10th to enjoy discounted rates.”

KQ was last month forced to postpone the resumption of its flights to the US citing increased cancellation of flight bookings.

“We regret to announce that due to increased cancellations of flight bookings to New York City, we have pushed back the resumption of our service to this destination to 29th November,” KQ said in a statement dated October 31.

“We greatly appreciate the interest and support of our customers who had booked with us and have made alternative arrangements for their travel.”

Passenger flights to and from the destination were put on hold in March after Kenya closed its airspace due to the Covid-19 pandemic threat.

After Kenya resumed international passenger flights on August 1, 2020, KQ reduced its routes by half, dropping nonstop flights to and from the US due to low demand.

