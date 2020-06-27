Kenya Airways To Resume Flights In The Next Few days – President Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced that Kenya Airways will resume flights within the next couple of days.

The airline has been grounded for the last three months following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in March. KQ chief executive Allan Kilavuka revealed that the pandemic had lost the company up to Sh 10 billion due to the lockdowns and restriction on movement globally.

President Kenyatta said that the government would soon set the dates for flights resumption

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure we are back in the skies,” Mr Kenyatta said during a video conference sponsored by the Washington-based Corporate Council on Africa.

“We’re eager to open up, but we have to make sure we all stay safe.”

Kenya Airways announced that it plans to resume domestic flights by 8th July and International flights by 14th July 2020.

The national carrier has plans to resume local and regional flights covering Mombasa, Eldoret, Kisumu, Diani, Kigali, and Entebbe before resuming its long haul international flights to Amsterdam, London, Paris, Dubai, and Mumbai.

The airline plans to reduce the frequency of the long haul flights until 24th October 2020. Below is the new flights schedule with reviewed frequencies.

Nairobi – Amsterdam 3x weekly 787-8

3x weekly 787-8 Nairobi – London Heathrow 3x weekly 787-8

3x weekly 787-8 Nairobi – Dubai 5x weekly 787-8 (3 weekly from 1st September 2020)

5x weekly 787-8 (3 weekly from 1st September 2020) Nairobi – Mumbai 5x weekly 737-800 (3 weekly from 7th September 2020)

5x weekly 737-800 (3 weekly from 7th September 2020) Nairobi – Paris CDG 3x weekly 787-8

Kenya Airways shared on their social media pages that while this is their planned schedule, it is subject to easing on the restriction on movement as shall be communicated by the Government.

