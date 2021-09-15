Kenya Airways To Resume Flights to Mumbai on Thursday

National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) will on Thursday resume flights to Mumbai, India after a four-month interruption due to a surge in Covid-19 infections.

The first flight will depart for Mumbai at 7 am and will land at 3.45 pm.

The airline will resume full operations on the route on September 20, with three flights per week.

Those flying in economy class will pay Sh46,000 ($419) for a one way ticket.

“Welcome back onboard! Fly from Nairobi to Mumbai starting Thursday 16th September with normal schedules resuming from Monday 20th September 2021,” read a notice from KQ.

KQ suspended flights to the densely populated Asian country on April 30 until further notice in line with a government directive.

“KQ cargo operations will continue in order to facilitate delivery of emergency supplies including pharmaceuticals and medical equipment to Kenya and across Africa,” KQ said.

Affected customers were advised to change their flight bookings for later travel or exchange their bookings for a voucher that can be used for future travels within 12 months.

“Open tickets will be valid for 1 year from the date of original issue. New travel dates can be rebooked and ticketed free of charge within the same cabin and seasonality for any future flight/destination. If the new ticket is a higher fare, the passenger will only pay the fare difference and taxes (in case of change in seasonality and/or routing),” the airline explained.

All tickets must be utilized before March 31, 2022.

India has thus far recorded 33,264,175 cases of Coronavirus and 442,874 fatalities.

